Japan Logs 2,878 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--A total of 2,878 people were confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan on Sunday.

Forty-nine COVID-19 deaths were confirmed on the day while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell by 36 from Saturday to 1,347.

New infection cases came to 197 in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, marking the first daily figure below 200 since March 23. Meanwhile, the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa confirmed 271 new cases, the highest for a Sunday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 448 new infection cases on Sunday, down by 87 from a week before. The daily average number of new cases in the Japanese capital in the week to the day came to 558.6, down 14 pct from the week-before level.

The number of coronavirus patients with serious symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 77 as of Sunday.

