Japan's Mass Vaccinations at SDF-Run Sites Expand

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's mass COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 65 or over at Self-Defense Forces-run sites in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture expanded Monday.

The Tokyo site expanded its vaccination eligibility to include people living across the Japanese capital and the three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.

At the Osaka site, the eligibility expanded to include people across the western prefecture.

The moves allow up to 15,000 people to receive jabs per day at the two sites.

Until Sunday, only those in Tokyo's 23 wards and in the city of Osaka, the capital of the western prefecture, were eligible.

