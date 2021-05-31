Naomi Osaka Tweets after Being Fined for Skipping Media

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka took to Twitter after being fined 15,000 dollars for skipping a press conference at the French Open tournament.

Osaka tweeted: "anger is a lack of understanding. change makes people uncomfortable."

She refused to take part in her mandatory press conference after her first-round victory on Sunday. On the other hand, she gave on-court and television interviews.

Osaka had said she would not participate in any press conferences at the French Open citing their effects on her mental health.

In a joint statement, the organizers of the French Open and the three other Grand Slam tennis tournaments warned of more substantial fines and future suspensions if Osaka repeats violations.

