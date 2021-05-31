Japan Confirms 25,460 New Coronavirus Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--The total number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan reached 745,685 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up 25,460 from a week before.

The pace of growth decreased by about 9,200 from the previous week, marking a decline for two weeks in a row.

Japan's death toll from the virus rose by 659 to 12,993.

By prefecture, Tokyo reported the largest number of weekly new cases, at 3,910, followed by Hokkaido, at 3,099, Aichi, at 2,571, Osaka, at 1,886, and Okinawa, at 1,821.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]