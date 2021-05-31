Japan's Daily Coronavirus Tally Falls below 2,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases across Japan came to 1,793 on Monday, standing below 2,000 for the first time since April 5.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms rose by two from Sunday to 1,349. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 80.

New infection cases in Tokyo came to 260, falling below 300 for the first time since April 5.

The western Japan prefecture of Osaka had 98 cases, the first figure below 100 since March 22.

Hyogo Prefecture, which neighbors Osaka, confirmed 29 cases. Its daily count fell below 30 for the first time in about two months.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]