Toshiba, Others to Form Partnership on Quantum Technology

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Eleven Japanese companies, including Toshiba Corp. <6502>, have said they plan to jointly launch a council this summer in a bid to create a new industry using quantum technology.

The council will identify and discuss issues linked to quantum computers, quantum cryptography and other base technologies, as well as those on related human resources and rules, with an aim to explore the possibility of industrializing quantum technology, which is widely expected to play a key role in national security.

Quantum computers have much higher computing capabilities than conventional computers, while quantum cryptography theoretically makes wiretapping impossible.

With the council, the 11 companies, which also include Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432>, hope to boost their presence at a time when U.S. and Chinese players are vying with each other in the research and development of quantum technology.

"This is an all-Japan system aimed at making the country a world innovation leader in quantum technology," Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa said at the council's foundation meeting on Monday. Tsunakawa became chairman of a committee of the council's promotors.

