USJ Reopens after Closure of over 1 Month

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Universal Studios Japan resumed operations on Tuesday for the first time since April 25 in response to relaxed COVID-19 restrictions for facilities in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

USJ, located in the prefectural capital of Osaka, was temporarily closed due to a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus.

In June, the park's business hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Weekend operations will continue to be suspended.

To prevent infections, the daily number of visitors will be limited to 5,000. Visitors are required to wear masks at all times and to disinfect their hands diligently.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the Detective Conan show. I came here considering it safe because infection prevention measures are properly taken," a 24-year-old woman from Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, said.

