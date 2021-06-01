Japan Lower House Passes Security-Linked Land Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives passed on Tuesday a bill to regulate the use of land lots deemed important to national security, such as Self-Defense Force bases and remote border islands.

The lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, approved the bill at a plenary session by a majority vote with support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, as well as some opposition groups including Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

With the June 16 end of the current Diet session approaching, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration and the ruling bloc will likely continue to walk a tightrope in deliberations on the bill, in order to have it enacted before the session closes.

The bill will be discussed at the Cabinet Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper Diet chamber.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is demanding that the Cabinet Committee secure enough time for deliberations on the bill.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]