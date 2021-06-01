Naomi Osaka Withdraws from French Open

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open Monday after being fined 15,000 dollars for boycotting a mandatory press conference following her first-round victory in the tournament.

"I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris," Osaka said on Twitter.

She said she has "suffered long bouts of depression" since she won the 2018 U.S. Open by beating Serena Williams.

"So here in Paris I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences," she said.

Osaka said, "I'm gonna take some time away from the court now." She said, "Anyways hope you are all doing well and staying safe, love you guys I'll see you when I see you."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]