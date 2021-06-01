Australia's Olympic Softball Team Arrives in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., June 1 (Jiji Press)--Australia's women's softball team competing in this summer's Tokyo Olympics arrived in Japan on Tuesday morning, becoming the first group of foreign athletes to visit the country since the games were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team consists of 20 athletes and nine staff members, according to the Cabinet Secretariat.

The members of the squad arrived at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, smiling and waving to the media. They underwent antigen tests for the novel coronavirus after waiting together with other passengers.

The softball team will stay in Ota, Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, until the middle of July for a training camp before moving to the Olympic athletes' village in Tokyo.

On July 21, two days before the official opening of the Olympics, the Australian team will face Japan in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, as the first match in the Tokyo Games.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]