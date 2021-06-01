Suga Urges Efforts to Develop COVID-19 Vaccines in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged officials Tuesday to strengthen the country's ability to develop and produce COVID-19 vaccines.

"Establishing a system to develop and produce the vaccine domestically and to inoculate it promptly is extremely important for people's health and in terms of crisis management," Suga told a meeting of his task force for promoting health.

Suga said that despite the prolonged pandemic, Japan has not put a domestically made vaccine into practical use yet and is dependent on supplies from the United States and Europe.

Japan needs to have a world-leading hub for vaccine research and development, improve the clinical trial and approval process and beef up production capacity, Suga said.

