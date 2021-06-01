Japan Occupational Vaccination Programs to Begin June 21

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan will begin COVID-19 vaccination programs at corporations and universities from June 21, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday.

The occupational vaccination programs, to be conducted alongside vaccinations for the elderly by local governments and the Self-Defense Forces, are aimed at helping the country reach Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's goal of administering one million inoculations per day.

The new vaccination programs will use the vaccine developed by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna Inc., which is also used at mass vaccination venues run by the SDF. The selection of the Moderna vaccine is intended to avoid confusion, as shots by municipalities use the vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc.

"We will accelerate vaccinations while reducing the burdens of regions involved with vaccinations," Kato said.

The chief cabinet secretary said that participating corporations and universities are expected to secure the necessary medical workers and venues for the vaccination programs themselves, so as not to affect the municipality-run vaccinations for the elderly.

