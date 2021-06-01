Former Japanese Ambassador to U.N. Kenzo Oshima Dies at 78

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Ambassador to the United Nations Kenzo Oshima died of hemopericardium in Tokyo Saturday. He was 78.

Oshima, a native of Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, entered the Japanese Foreign Ministry in 1967.

He held such posts as director-general of the ministry's economic cooperation bureau and U.N. undersecretary-general before serving as ambassador to the United Nations from 2004 to 2007.

While working as ambassador to the world body, Oshima engaged in U.N. Security Council reform and helped the Security Council adopt a sanctions resolution against North Korea over its nuclear test.

Later, Oshima became a member of a committee set up by Japan's parliament to investigate the 2011 meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant and a commissioner of the country's Nuclear Regulation Authority.

