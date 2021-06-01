Tokyo Games Viewing Venue to Become Mass Vaccination Site

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--A Tokyo park set to host a public viewing event for the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer will be used as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Tuesday.

At Yoyogi Park, the public viewing event for the Olympics will be canceled, metropolitan government officials said. Whether the park will be used to host a public viewing event for the Paralympics will be decided later.

Koike announced the Yoyogi Park vaccination plan in a policy speech at a regular session of the metropolitan assembly.

Meanwhile, the metropolitan government will begin mass coronavirus vaccinations June 8 at a venue established on the site where the Tsukiji wholesale food market used to stand.

The venue will be used to inoculate 60,000 members of the Metropolitan Police Department and the Tokyo Fire Department. But it is set to close at the end of June as it will be used as a base for transportation vehicles during the Tokyo Games.

