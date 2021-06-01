People's Lives Precede Tokyo Games: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday that the lives of Japanese people precede the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"It's my duty to protect people's lives and health. I will not give priority to the Olympic Games," Suga said at a meeting of the Health, Welfare and Labor Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

The Tokyo Games will be held on the premise that there are well-prepared measures to prevent athletes and officials concerned from being infected with the novel coronavirus and that Japanese people's lives and heath are protected, Suga said.

He also said he maintains his view that the Tokyo Games will be a testament to humanity's victory over the novel coronavirus, as stated in his policy speech in parliament in January.

"My view hasn't changed," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]