Australia's Olympic Softball Team Arrives in Japan

Ota, Gunma Pref., June 1 (Jiji Press)--The Australia women's softball team competing in the Tokyo Olympics this summer arrived in Japan on Tuesday, becoming the first group of foreign athletes to visit the country since the games were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, comprising 20 athletes and nine staff members, arrived at their training camp in Ota, Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan. They will be joined later by four more people.

The squad, nick-named the Aussie Spirit, arrived at its camp after entering the country at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo. The members, wearing masks, smiled and waved to some 50 media personnel and local residents at the camp.

They will stay inside their hotel until Friday and start practice at a baseball field in Ota the following day, facing off against corporate and university teams for practice matches.

All members were vaccinated prior to departure, and tested negative in antigen tests at Narita. They will undergo polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests every day.

