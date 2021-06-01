Japan Sees 2,642 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--The daily count of newly confirmed novel coronavirus cases stood at 2,642 across Japan on Tuesday.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell 26 from the previous day to 1,323.

New coronavirus-linked deaths totaled 101 cases, including 21 in the western prefecture of Osaka and 16 in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 471 positive cases, down 71 from a week earlier.

The Japanese capital's daily infection tally averaged 537 for the last week, down 12.1 pct from the preceding week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]