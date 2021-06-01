Tokyo Confirms 471 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 471 people with the coronavirus in the Japanese capital on Tuesday, down by 71 from a week earlier.

The nationwide number of ongoing severe coronavirus cases dropped by 26 from the previous day to 1,323, according to the health ministry.

Tokyo's daily infection tally averaged 537 for the last week, down 12.1 pct from the preceding week.

The number of severe cases in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by five to 70.

