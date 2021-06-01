Ex-Minister Sugawara Tenders Resignation as Lawmaker

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese industry minister Isshu Sugawara of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, facing bribery allegations, submitted his resignation as a House of Representatives member Tuesday.

The move is expected to deal a fresh blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, already hit by falling public support amid the protracted novel coronavirus crisis.

Sugawara's resignation was sent to Tadamori Oshima, speaker of the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. Sugawara, 59, also applied to leave the LDP the same day.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad is probing his alleged distribution of cash to voters in his constituency in Tokyo.

Sugawara had been urged by other LDP members to take responsibility for the matter before the June 25 start of the official campaign period for the Tokyo assembly election July 4.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]