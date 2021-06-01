New Keidanren Chm. Vows Full Support for Vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Masakazu Tokura, the new chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, vowed the group's full support for COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday.

Tokura, also chairman of Sumitomo Chemical Co. <4005>, was elected Keidanren's 15th chairman at the business lobby's annual meeting the same day.

"I inherit the policy for sustainable capitalism and promise to do my utmost to balance measures against the spread (of the novel coronavirus) with economic activities," Tokura said in his inaugural speech. He is set to serve two terms totaling four years.

Tokura took up the position after his predecessor, Hiroaki Nakanishi, currently undergoing treatment for a disease, stepped down before completing his term.

In a video message to Keidanren, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed hope that the group will "create a driving force for new growth through public-private partnerships" with an eye toward a world after the coronavirus pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]