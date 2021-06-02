Elderly Members of Japan's Imperial Family Get Vaccinated

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Six out of seven members of Japan's Imperial Family who are subject to the country's COVID-19 inoculation program for people aged 65 or older have received their vaccinations.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito, 87, and Empress Emerita Michiko, 86, are believed to have had their vaccines at their Takanawa Imperial Residence in Tokyo's Minato Ward, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Prince Hitachi, the 85-year-old brother of the Emperor Emeritus, and his 80-year-old wife, Princess Hanako, got vaccinated at the Imperial Household Hospital in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward.

Princess Nobuko, the 66-year-old wife of the late Prince Tomohito, a cousin of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, and Princess Hisako, the 67-year-old widow of the late Prince Takamado, another cousin of the Emperor Emeritus, were also inoculated at the same hospital, according to the sources.

The oldest family member, 97-year-old Princess Yuriko, the wife of the late Prince Mikasa, plans not to take the vaccine. Prince Mikasa was a brother of the late Emperor Hirohito, posthumously called Emperor Showa.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]