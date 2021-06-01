Japan Fully Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations for Olympic Athletes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan fully kicked off on Tuesday COVID-19 vaccinations of its athletes who will compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

Vaccines for the athletes are provided free of charge from the International Olympic Committee.

On Tuesday, a total of 200 people, mainly athletes from six sports associations, such as soccer, and senior officials of the Japanese delegation, were vaccinated at the Ajinomoto National Training Center in Tokyo.

Speaking to reporters after getting his shot, Japanese Olympic Committee Secretary-General Tsuyoshi Fukui, also head of the Japanese delegation, said that athletes are vaccinated on the premise that the procedures are done separately from the inoculations of the general public and do not affect the country's medical system.

"Not only will we be able to protect our athletes through the vaccinations, but we will be able to contribute to preventing the further spread (of the coronavirus) in Japanese society," he said.

