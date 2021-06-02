Universities Giving Out Sanitary Goods to Impoverished Students

Newsfrom Japan

Kofu, Yamanashi Pref./Dazaifu, Fukuoka Pref., June 2 (Jiji Press)--Some Japanese universities have moved to distribute menstrual sanitary goods free of charge to impoverished female students amid the COVID-19 crisis.

As many students are suffering declines in incomes from part-time jobs and remittances from their families due to the pandemic, an expert stresses the need to help such students, warning that not being able to buy sanitary items may lead them to social isolation.

The University of Yamanashi one day received an inquiry from a student asking, "Is there any way I can get sanitary napkins?"

This prompted the university in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, to distribute menstrual sanitary goods to students for some two weeks from late April.

Along with the distribution, the university conducted a questionnaire survey on 68 students, which showed that over 60 pct are in trouble with lower incomes and remittances.

