TPP Countries Agree to Start Talks on Britain's Entry

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan, Canada, Australia and the eight other Trans-Pacific Partnership member countries agreed at an online ministerial meeting Wednesday to start talks on Britain's bid to enter into the TPP trade pact.

Britain's TPP participation would be "of great significance in terms of creating free and fair economic order and enhancing Japan-Britain economic relations, as well as from a strategic standpoint," Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who chaired the TPP commission meeting, told a press conference later.

The 11 TPP members issued a joint statement saying that the start of an accession process with Britain "provides an opportunity to...further promote free trade, open and competitive markets and economic integration in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond."

Britain's participation would boost the TPP region's total nominal-term gross domestic product to about 14 trillion dollars, compared with the European Union's 15 trillion dollars.

Following its departure from the EU, Britain announced its bid to join the TPP in February, aiming for economic growth through TPP participation.

