Japan to Donate Extra 800 M. Dlrs for Fair Vaccine Supply

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan will donate an additional 800 million dollars to support fair distribution of novel coronavirus vaccines to developing nations, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday.

He unveiled the fresh commitment at an online COVAX summit, hosted by the Japanese government and international organizations, and joined by leaders from about 40 countries. COVAX is an international vaccine-sharing scheme.

Japan has so far donated 200 million dollars to the COVAX Facility, a framework under which countries work together to procure COVID-19 vaccines for developing nations. With the 1-billion-dollar contributions, Japan will be the second-largest donor after the United States.

"At an appropriate time, Japan intends to provide around 30 million doses of vaccines manufactured in Japan, including through the COVAX Facility, to other countries and regions," Suga also said at the meeting, apparently with in mind a product from British drug giant AstraZeneca PLC.

COVAX aims to provide 1.8 billion doses, enough for 30 pct of the populations in developing nations, within this year.

