Japan to Deploy F-35A Fighters to Komatsu Base

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry plans to deploy four state-of-the-art F-35A stealth fighters as early as 2025 to the Air Self-Defense Force's base in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, government sources said Wednesday.

The ministry is expected to replace F-15 fighters at the central Japan base with F-35A fighters in stages. The base will have about 20 F-35A jets eventually, according to the sources.

The ministry's Kinki-Chubu Defense Bureau will explain the deployment plan to local residents Thursday.

The Komatsu base, the only ASDF base on the Sea of Japan side of the country with a fighter jet unit, has a total of some 40 F-15 jets in two flight teams. It carries out scramble missions against suspicious aircraft.

Of the F-15 jets, those not covered by the ministry's program to extend firing range and improve other features will be the first to be replaced by F-35A jets.

