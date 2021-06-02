Japan Confirms 3,037 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The daily count of newly reported novel coronavirus infection cases came to 3,037 across Japan on Wednesday.

The number of very ill COVID-19 patients dropped 39 from the previous day to 1,284. Fresh coronavirus-linked deaths totaled 113, including 27 in the western prefecture of Osaka.

In Tokyo, 487 new coronavirus cases were found, with the tally for Wednesday falling by 256 from a week earlier. Tokyo's average daily tally of new cases in the week to the day stood at 500.4, down 17.7 pct from a week before. The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's criteria climbed by three from Tuesday to 73. The cumulative number of infection cases in the Japanese capital reached 161,913.

In Osaka, 213 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus, with cumulative cases there coming to 100,133.

By Monday, a total of 53 people in 12 of Japan's 47 prefectures had been confirmed infected with a coronavirus variant originating from India, according to the health ministry. The figure was up by 24 from a week before.

