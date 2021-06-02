Tokyo Reports 487 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 487 new coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital on Wednesday, with the daily tally falling by 256 from a week earlier.

Across the country, the number of patients severely ill with the coronavirus dropped 39 from the previous day to 1,284, below 1,300 for the first time in nine days, according to the health ministry.

Tokyo's daily tally of new coronavirus cases stood at 500.4 for the last week, down 17.7 pct from the preceding week.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's criteria climbed three to 73.

In Osaka Prefecture, 213 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the western prefecture to 100,133.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]