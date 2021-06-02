Over 10 M. People in Japan Get Coronavirus Jabs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--More than 10 million people in Japan have received at least one novel coronavirus vaccine dose, the government said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, some 150,000 shots were given to medical workers, the first priority group under the government's coronavirus vaccination program, and about 360,000 doses to elderly people, the second priority group. The government aims to have one million jabs given daily.

The government is planning to begin COVID-19 vaccinations at workplaces and universities on June 21.

According to the prime minister's office, a total of about 10.38 million people--4.65 million medical workers and 5.73 million elderly people--had received at last one coronavirus vaccine dose by Tuesday. Of them, 3.13 million medical workers and 470,000 elderly people had been given their second shots.

In Japan, 4.8 million medical workers and 36 million elderly people are subject to the government's vaccination program. The latest data show that 65 pct of the former group and 1.3 pct of the latter group have been fully vaccinated.

