GSDF Starts to Transport Ammunition to Miyakojima Facility

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry started transporting ammunition to a Ground Self-Defense Force facility in the city of Miyakojima in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa on Wednesday.

The ministry also plans to move ground-to-ship and ground-to-air missiles into the facility.

The municipal government of the island city had called on the ministry to disclose the dates and routes for the ammunition transportation in advance. But the ministry did not release the information until the last minute due to security reasons.

Two GSDF helicopters airlifted the ammunition from a Self-Defense Forces facility in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region to the Air SDF's Miyakojima Sub Base on Wednesday afternoon. After being transferred to trucks, the ammunition was taken to the GSDF's Bora training area, whose operations began earlier this year.

Dozens of local residents gathered to show their opposition to the GSDF move. But the Okinawa prefectural police forced them to leave.

