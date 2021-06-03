Expert Panel Alert for Coronavirus Rebound in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel of the Japanese health ministry at a meeting on Wednesday sounded alert for the possibility of novel coronavirus infection cases rebounding in the country in the near future.

The number of new infection cases is on the decline in many regions except Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, and some other areas, the panel said. But it warned that an increase in the flow of people is being observed.

Some of the member experts showed plans to assess infection risks related to this summer's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, and propose coronavirus countermeasures for the sporting events.

"The time is limited, so we hope to present our proposal as early as next week," Satoshi Kamayachi, one of the experts and executive board member of the Japan Medical Association, said. The Olympics is slated to take place between late July and early August, and the Paralympics from late August to early September.

The advisory panel expressed strong concern about the situation in Okinawa, saying that the number of new infection cases in the prefecture "has risen to extraordinarily high levels that have never been seen."

