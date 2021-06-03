U.S. Military Copter Makes Emergency Landing in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 3 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. military helicopter made an emergency landing on a crop field on Tsukenjima, an island in the city of Uruma, Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, on Wednesday night, according to local police.

No one was injured, and no fire occurred, the Uruma Police Station of the Okinawa prefectural police department said.

After receiving an emergency call about the incident around 10:55 p.m. Wednesday (1:55 p.m. GMT), officers from the police station confirmed the helicopter landed on the field. The site of the landing is only about 120 meters from the nearest private residence.

The UH-1 multipurpose helicopter belonging to the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in the city of Ginowan, Okinawa, had five crew members aboard, who told the police that the helicopter developed engine trouble during a training flight.

On Thursday afternoon, maintenance personnel of the U.S. military started investigating the helicopter at the emergency landing site. It is unclear whether the helicopter will be able to fly again and how much long this would take.

