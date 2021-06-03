U.S. Military Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 3 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. military helicopter made an emergency landing on a field on Tsukenjima, an island in the city of Uruma, Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, on Wednesday evening, according to local police.

No one was injured and no fire occurred, the Uruma Police Station of the Okinawa Prefectural Police Department said.

After receiving an emergency call about the incident at around 10:55 p.m. Wednesday (1:55 p.m. GMT), the police confirmed the helicopter landed on the field in the central part of the island, only about 120 meters away from the nearest private residence.

The UH-1 multipurpose helicopter belonging to the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in Ginowan, Okinawa, had five crew members, who told the police that the helicopter developed an engine trouble during a training.

The prefectural police department is investigating the situation at the time of the emergency landing.

