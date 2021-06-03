Victims Mourned 30 Years after Eruption of Japan's Mt. Unzen

Newsfrom Japan

Shimabara, Nagasaki Pref., June 3 (Jiji Press)--A memorial service was held in Shimabara, Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Thursday to mourn for the victims of a massive pyroclastic flow from the volcanic eruption of Mount Unzen's Fugendake peak 30 years ago.

The June 3, 1991, pyroclastic flow, a mix of high-temperature molten rocks, ash and gas, killed 43 people, including firefighters, police officers and journalists.

Some 150 people, including bereaved family members and Shimabara Mayor Ryuzaburo Furukawa, attended the service, held outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They observed a moment of silence for the victims at the opening of the ceremony.

"We'll further promote our disaster preparation and response efforts, looking back on the lessons of how residents helped each other to overcome hardships at the time," Furukawa said in a speech.

The bereaved kin then offered flowers for the deceased.

