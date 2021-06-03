EU to Reopen to Travelers from Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, June 3 (Jiji Press)--European Union member governments on Wednesday agreed to lift the bloc's ban on nonessential travel from Japan ahead of summer holidays.

EU ambassadors agreed to add Japan to the safe list of countries whose residents are allowed to travel to the bloc amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The country was removed from the list in January.

The decision was based on the COVID-19 situation in Japan. Last month, the EU relaxed its criteria for adding countries to the list, such as the number of COVID-19 cases.

Each EU country will decide whether to accept travelers from Japan. Some countries may oblige them to undergo polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests or to self-quarantine.

EU nations last month agreed to accept all travelers who are vaccinated against the coronavirus, regardless of country of departure.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]