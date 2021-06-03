Panel Sees No Impact from Bribes on Japan Egg Farming Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--A third-party panel appointed by Japan's agriculture ministry said Thursday that it has not identified a direct impact on the ministry's egg farming policy from a bribery case involving former farm minister Takamori Yoshikawa.

In a report, the panel said it has not confirmed any change in government policies related to the industry as a result of requests that a former head of a major egg-producing company made to Yoshikawa.

Yoshikawa, who resigned as a lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in December last year, was indicted without arrest in January for allegedly receiving a total of 5 million yen from the former head of Akita Foods, based in Fukuyama in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, while in office.

Also on Thursday, the ministry released the results of its additional investigation into a wining-and-dining scandal involving senior ministry officials and the former Akita Foods head, who was also indicted in January over the bribery case.

In its survey covering 150 personnel, the ministry found 265 dinner meetings with livestock industry people in the past 10 years or so involving a total of some 500 ministry employees.

