Japan Lower House OKs Resignation of Sugawara

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives approved on Thursday the resignation of former industry minister Isshu Sugawara as a member of the lower chamber of parliament.

Sugawara, a former member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, offered to quit the Lower House on Tuesday amid allegations that he distributed cash to voters in violation of the public offices election law.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is expected to file a summary indictment soon against Sugawara, who was from the No. 9 Lower House constituency in Tokyo.

The resignation, the latest in a series of campaign scandals involving LDP lawmakers, is expected to deal a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who will lead the party into the July Tokyo metropolitan assembly election and the Lower House election to be held by autumn.

A by-election for the seat left vacant by Sugawara's resignation will not be held, as the terms of the current Lower House members expire on Oct. 21.

