Japan Enacts Bill to Give Men Special Parental Leave

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Thursday enacted a bill to introduce a special parental leave system for men for use soon after their children are born.

The bill to revise the child care and family care leave law was approved at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet. It cleared the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, in April.

The revised law could come into effect as early as October 2022.

Under the new system, fathers can take up to four weeks of leave within eight weeks after their wives give birth. They will be allowed to take such leave in two batches.

Fathers willing to take the special leave must apply with their employers at least two weeks prior to the desired start of the leave.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]