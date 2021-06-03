Olympics Will Affect COVID-19 Situation in Japan: Expert

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Holding the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will definitely affect the COVID-19 situation in Japan, public health expert Shigeru Omi said Thursday.

"If held, they will definitely have an impact on the level of infections and the state of the medical system in the country," Omi, who heads the government's COVID-19 advisory panel, told a parliamentary committee.

Omi reiterated his claim that it is "not normal" to hold the Olympics and Paralympics amid the pandemic.

Experts will soon compile views on infection risks caused by the events and ways to address them, Omi said.

"It's our responsibility to assess infection risks and the effects of medical shortages," he said. "We'll present our thinking soon."

