Japan Finds 2,831 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The daily count of newly confirmed novel coronavirus infection cases totaled 2,831 across Japan on Thursday.

New coronavirus-linked deaths totaled 111. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by 57 from Wednesday to 1,227, standing below 1,300 for the second consecutive day.

In Tokyo, 508 new coronavirus infection cases were reported, with the daily tally for Thursday falling by 176 from a week before. The average daily number of new cases in the Japanese capital in the week to the day stood at 475.3, down 18.8 pct from a week before.

New infection cases came to 288 in the central prefecture of Aichi and 226 in the western prefecture of Osaka, both down from the week-before levels. In the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, meanwhile, the number of new cases stood at 244, above 200 for the third consecutive day.

Kagoshima Prefecture said that a cluster of infections occurred at men's badminton event, held for three days until Friday in the city of Satsumasendai in the southwestern prefecture as part of the prefecture's high school athletic competition. A total of 13 people related to the event have so far tested positive for the virus. The badminton venue's ventilation was partially not sufficient, according to the prefectural government.

