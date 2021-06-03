Japan Panel Calls for Smaller Classes at Junior High Schools

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government advisory panel urged the government on Thursday to look at introducing smaller classes at junior high schools after the coronavirus crisis is contained.

The Council for the Implementation of Education Rebuilding called on the government to examine the effect of reducing the maximum number of students per class at public elementary schools in stages from 40 to 35.

After the examination, an ideal teaching system should be considered for junior high schools and other sorts of schools, the council said.

Under the revised compulsory education standards law, enacted in the ongoing session of Japan's parliament, the class size is being reduced for the second grade of public elementary schools in fiscal 2021 and for a higher grade in each of the following years.

With the move, all the six grades of elementary schools will shift to smaller classes by fiscal 2025. The class size for the first grade was reduced to 35 students in fiscal 2011.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]