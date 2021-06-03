2023 Tokyo Motor Show to Go Ahead

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association decided Thursday to hold the next biennial Tokyo Motor Show in 2023 as planned.

This year's Tokyo Motor Show, slated for October, was canceled for the first time due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

"I think the 2023 show will be the first big event in a while that will attract a lot of people," JAMA Chairman Akio Toyoda, also president of Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>, said at a press conference.

In line with the Japanese government's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, the next Tokyo Motor Show's theme will be green and digital technologies. The event is expected to send out "a medium- to long-term message," Toyoda said.

On the government's decision to speed up the installation of hydrogen stations for fuel cell vehicles in order to realize a decarbonized society, Toyoda said that the operating rate would be very low if the state only targets the number of such facilities.

