Taiwan Foreign Chief Thanks Japan for Vaccine Donation Plan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Thursday welcomed the Japanese government's plan to provide coronavirus vaccines to Taiwan while voicing concern about threats from China.

"We really appreciate that" Japan is considering supplying vaccines to Taiwan, Wu said at an online press conference hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan.

"Taiwan is facing a very unique situation, and it's not just a public health issue. It's also a national security issue," he said, with China in mind. "There's only one force that would like to erode and attack our democratic institutions. So we hope that the international community...can look at this situation in a more serious way," Wu added.

Taiwan believes that its procurement of COVID-19 vaccines is being hampered by China.

The minister also expressed gratitude for Japan's support for Taiwan's participation in World Health Organization meetings as an observer, saying that the move made Taiwanese people "feel that we are not alone in confronting authoritarian expansionism."

