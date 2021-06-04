Suga Seeks Biz World's Cooperation for Vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at a meeting with leaders of the country's three biggest business lobbies Thursday asked for cooperation for novel coronavirus vaccinations at workplaces.

He made the request at a time when the government aims to improve the infection situation in the country by expanding vaccination targets early to cover people other than the elderly as well.

At the meeting, held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Suga said that progress in workplace vaccinations "will greatly reduce local governments' inoculation work-related burdens, speed up vaccinations across the country and have a significant effect on business activities."

The heads of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), the Japan Association of Corporate Executives (Keizai Doyukai) and the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the groups will fully cooperate.

"I want the government to draw up a road map (on its coronavirus measures) that would give people a sense of security and hopes," Keidanren Chairman Masakazu Tokura said.

