Tokyo to Set Up 5 More Mass Vaccination Venues

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government is planning to set up five more large venues for novel coronavirus vaccination in July, it was learned Thursday.

To accelerate inoculation, not only elderly residents but also Tokyoites aged under 65 will be eligible to get jabs at the sites, informed sources said.

The metropolitan government is considering moving up the planned completion of vaccinations of all eligible residents to the end of this year from the end of March 2022.

Tokyo's mass vaccination for police officers and firefighters is set to take place from Tuesday at the site of the former Tsukiji wholesale market in the capital's Chuo Ward. The venue will be changed to Yoyogi Park in Shibuya Ward from July.

The five additional venues will be created in areas including the Tama region in western Tokyo, according to metropolitan government officials. At each venue, 5,000 doses of vaccine are slated to be administered per day. The metropolitan government is looking for easily accessible locations for the new venues, the officials said.

