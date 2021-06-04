Ueno Zoo Reopens after 5-Month Hiatus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Ueno Zoo reopened for the first time in roughly five months on Friday after a closure due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The park in the Japanese capital's Taito Ward will limit admissions to 2,000 people per day, with reservations accepted online or by phone.

It is the first time that the giant panda Xiang Xiang has been revealed to the public after it was announced in March that the Tokyo metropolitan government and China have agreed to extend the female panda's stay in Japan to the end of December.

Xiang Xiang will celebrate her fourth birthday on June 12.

Visitors looking to catch a glimpse of the panda were barred from stopping to watch her and taking photos, in order to avoid creating settings that could lead to coronavirus infections.

