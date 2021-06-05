Japanese Startup's Cricket Food Items Gain Popularity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokushima, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Cricket-based food products made by a Japanese startup business in Naruto, Tokushima Prefecture, are growing popular as a nutritious and ecological option.

Gryllus Inc., which originated at Tokushima University in the western Japan prefecture, has been working on the development of food products using crickets.

The company's cricket rice cracker, which went on sale last year, has been selling out. On Friday, the company launched online sales of cookies containing 5 to 10 pct cricket powder.

Crickets are rich in protein, minerals and dietary fiber. They grow quickly, taking only about a month to mature, and require little water.

They are expected to be "a food of the future" leading to a reduction of food loss, as they can be fed with waste vegetables and substandard vegetables.

