Russia Protests over Japanese Fishing Boat

Moscow, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday it has lodged a protest with the Japanese Embassy in Moscow about a Japanese fishing boat that was seized by Russian security authorities last month.

The ministry claimed that the fishing boat was found in Russia's exclusive economic zone and attempted to escape without following a request from the authorities to stop.

The No. 172 Eiho Maru, which belongs to the Wakkanai Trawl Fisheries Cooperative Association in the city of Wakkanai in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, was captured on May 28.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato explained in a press conference in Tokyo Thursday that the fishing boat was operating in Japan's EEZ. He also revealed that the Japanese government protested against Russia over the boat's seizure.

The Russian ministry insisted that security authorities spotted the Japanese boat in Russia's EEZ off the coast of Sakhalin in the country's Far East region and that the boat sailed in a dangerous manner when being chased after to put the lives and health of the patrol crew at risk.

