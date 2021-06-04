Japan Govt Report Emphasizes Decarbonization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government white paper underlined on Friday the need to promote decarbonization in all sectors as part of efforts to realize a government goal of reducing the country's greenhouse gas emission effectively to zero by 2050.

Japan will seek alternatives to thermal power generation, the government said in its annual report on energy, adopted at a cabinet meeting.

In the power generation sector, which accounts for some 40 pct of the country's overall carbon dioxide emissions, the government plans to promote the development of technologies to capture CO2 emitted from thermal power plants and research and development of power generation using hydrogen and ammonia.

The report analyzed the number of patents related to decarbonization that are held by eight countries, including Japan, the United States and China.

Japan has strength in patents related to hydrogen, automobiles and storage batteries, the report said.

