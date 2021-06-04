Japan to Send 1.24 M. COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will airlift 1.24 million doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine developed by British drug giant AstraZeneca PLC to Taiwan, which is facing a surge in new infection cases, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday.

A Japan Airlines <9201> flight carrying the vaccine from Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, will arrive in Taiwan later on Friday.

The government has decided not to use any international framework for vaccine distribution in order to provide Taiwan, which has been struggling in vaccine procurement, with vaccine doses swiftly.

Memories of relief donations Taiwan sent to Japan soon after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan "remain fresh in the mind of Japanese people," Motegi said.

Japan's vaccine supply is based on "the important partnership and friendship with Taiwan," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]